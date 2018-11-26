Latest Weather Blog
NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet's interior.
Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. Confirmation came via radio signals that took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles between Mars and Earth.
JUST IN: NASA's InSight lander sends back first image after touching down on the surface of Mars. https://t.co/lnB3myfwou pic.twitter.com/X422aNMbCB— ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018
There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.
It is NASA's eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings. The thee-legged, one-armed InSight will operate from the same spot for the next two years. It landed less than 400 miles from NASA's Curiosity rover, which until Monday was the youngest working robot in town.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police investigating after man found shot to death outside apartment complex
-
Melania Trump unveils White House Christmas decorations
-
Scores of kids, parents line up for Knock Knock Children's Museum's first...
-
Fans still reeling from LSU's dramatic regular season finisher
-
Video catches end of post-game scuffle at Texas A&M