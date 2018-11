NASA spacecraft lands on Mars to dig deep

Photo: NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - A NASA spacecraft has landed on Mars to explore the planet's interior.

Flight controllers announced that the spacecraft InSight touched down Monday, after a perilous supersonic descent through the red Martian skies. Confirmation came via radio signals that took more than eight minutes to cross the nearly 100 million miles between Mars and Earth.

JUST IN: NASA's InSight lander sends back first image after touching down on the surface of Mars. https://t.co/lnB3myfwou pic.twitter.com/X422aNMbCB — ABC News (@ABC) November 26, 2018

There was no immediate word on whether the lander was in good working order. NASA satellites around Mars will provide updates.

It is NASA's eighth successful Mars landing since the 1976 Vikings. The thee-legged, one-armed InSight will operate from the same spot for the next two years. It landed less than 400 miles from NASA's Curiosity rover, which until Monday was the youngest working robot in town.