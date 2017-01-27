52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NASA opens exhibit on 50th anniversary of Apollo 1 fire

1 hour 27 minutes 10 seconds ago January 27, 2017 Jan 27, 2017 Friday, January 27 2017 January 27, 2017 12:57 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Marcia Dunn

CAPE CANAVERAL - NASA is opening an exhibit honoring the astronauts in the Apollo 1 fire - 50 years to the day they died.

The hatch from the burning spacecraft is the main draw. It had been concealed, along with the capsule, for a half-century. On Friday's anniversary, the hatch that trapped Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee inside their capsule at the launch pad is finally going on display.

The public exhibit at Florida's Kennedy Space Center also includes the redesigned hatch on the spacecraft that sent men to the moon.

Families of the Apollo 1 crew got a private tour Wednesday and attended a memorial Thursday. Friday evening, they'll gather at the abandoned pad where the accident occurred Jan. 27, 1967.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days