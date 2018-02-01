NASA: Asteroid will pass by Earth hours before Super Bowl kickoff

MINNEAPOLIS- The Patriots and Eagles may have the greatest pregame show in the history of the Super Bowl.

According to a report from NASA, asteroid 2002 AJ129 is moving toward Earth, and is said to make a close approach this Sunday.

The space rock is about a half-mile long, but poses no threat to our planet.

"We have been tracking this asteroid for over 14 years and know its orbit very accurately," said Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies.

"Our calculations indicate that asteroid 2002 AJ129 has no chance - zero - of colliding with Earth on Feb. 4 or any time over the next 100 years."

The asteroid will pass around 3:30 p.m. CST, just two hours before Super Bowl LII kickoff.