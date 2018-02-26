Narcotics investigation leads to numerous arrests in St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH - A month-long narcotics investigation has put seven people behind bars.

According to the sheriff's office, members of the St. Tammany Parish Narcotics Task Force concluded a month-long narcotics investigation into a suspected Lacombe drug dealer with the arrest of seven individuals Friday.

Detectives with the task force executed a search warrant in the 24000 block of Esquinance Street in Lacombe, a residence where Quentin Casnave, the focus of their investigation, had been residing.

Authorities say that at the time of the execution of the search warrant, several individuals left the residence in a pickup truck, which was later stopped by patrol units.

The subjects in the vehicle were later found to be in possession of suspected MDMA (ecstasy) and marijuana. The occupants included 20-year-old Austin Folse, 18-year-old Matthew Schenck, and 17-year-old Adelaide Sollberger.

The search warrant of the residence resulted in the seizure of more MDMA, LSD, marijuana, a suspected marijuana THC oil lab, Xanax, and two firearms. Those apprehended inside the home included 19-year-old Caleb Pattinson, 20-year-old Quinten Casnave, 20-year-old Devin Aucoin, and 51-year-old Melissa Pattinson (the homeowner).

All of the suspects in the vehicle and home were arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail.