Napa city lifts evacuation advisory

ABC News

SONOMA, Calif. - Napa lifted an emergency evacuation advisory within city limits on Sunday.

Parts of Napa had been under an evacuation advisory. But the city's 80,000 residents were not under orders to leave their homes.

Officials said on social media that residents should remain on alert because emergency vehicles will continue to be on the roads.

State officials say firefighters made progress battling more than a dozen active fires Saturday night, and they have turned a corner a weeklong fight against flames burning wine country and other rural parts of Northern California.