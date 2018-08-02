89°
Naked Woman Beaten by Detroit Police Officer
DETROIT (AP) -Detroit's police chief says cellphone video showing one of his officers repeatedly punching an unarmed, naked and possibly mentally ill woman is "very disturbing."
The video was posted Wednesday by WJBK-TV and shows the officer - a corporal - striking the woman about a dozen times as she is being restrained by another officer and security staff at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
Chief James Craig told reporters Thursday that the corporal and his partner took the woman to the hospital Wednesday evening after responding to a report of a "lewd and lascivious" person. He says she spat on hospital staff, bit a security guard and tried to bite the corporal.
Craig says he is concerned that the officers didn't follow procedure by handcuffing a "mentally ill person" and that he thinks the officers' body camera footage tells "a little bit of a different story" than the cellphone footage.
The corporal's name hasn't been released. He is an 18-year veteran and has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the department's investigation.
