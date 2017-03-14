Naked man rescued from California sandwich shop after fall

Photo: KRON-TV

NAPA, Calif. - Rescue workers had to remove part of a wall to pull a naked man out of a sandwich shop where he spent the night trapped inside a narrow passage.



San Francisco television station KRON-TV reported that a construction crew arriving at a Napa job site Tuesday heard faint calls for help coming from the closed shop.



Authorities say it appears the man fell into the shaft from the roof of the building.



A construction worker told the television station the man said he was looking for a wishing well when he became trapped.



Workers removed a portion of the shop's front wall to rescue the man. He was not identified and taken to a hospital for treatment.