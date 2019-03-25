Nakamoto welcomes second child as WBRZ enjoys baby boom

BATON ROUGE – Chris Nakamoto and his family welcomed their second child Monday.

Nakamoto’s wife, Jamie, gave birth to Lila Kate Nakamoto just after lunch. Lila Kate arrived at 12:26 weighing 7 pounds, 14 ounces and is 21 inches long.

“Everyone is happy, healthy and doing well,” Chris Nakamoto said in an email from the hospital.

Nakamoto won’t be on TV for a few days while he and his wife enjoy time with their growing family.

Lila Kate’s older brother, Owen, was smiling in the family’s first group picture.

Lila Kate is the second baby born to a WBRZ employee since Saturday. This weekend, one of the morning news producers, Jordan Rheams, welcomed his first child, Skylar McKenzie Rheams. Earlier this year, morning news anchor Malary Pullen and her husband welcomed their first child, Elijah.

