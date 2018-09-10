74°
Nails to blame for multiple flat tires along I-12 W in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are responding to multiple reports of vehicles on the side of the interstate.
Numerous flat tires have been reported Monday morning on I-12 between Walker and Hammond. Calls about flat tires starting coming in around 9 a.m. According to state police, nails on the roadway are to blame.
It is unclear where the nails came from or how many vehicles were affected.
According the Daily Star newspaper, the nails are spread between Hammond and Pumpkin Center Road. DOTD sent a vehicle to pick up the nails with a magnet.
State Police says they have responded to "multiple reports" of flat tires between Hammond and Walker on I 12 W.— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) September 10, 2018
