NAACP protests Trump trip to civil rights museum

Photo: The White House

WASHINGTON - The NAACP says the president should cancel his planned appearance at the opening of a Mississippi civil rights museum because of his record on civil rights issues.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson says in a statement that Trump's "statements and policies regarding the protection and enforcement of civil rights have been abysmal."

He's calling Trump's planned attendance "an affront to the veterans of the civil rights movement."

Trump is scheduled to participate in the opening of the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum Saturday as part of a visit meant to commemorate the state's bicentennial.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the complaint.