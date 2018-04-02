NAACP calls for grand jury in Alton Sterling case

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge NAACP is rallying for the Alton Sterling case to be given to a grand jury.

The rally is set for Monday at noon at the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. Last week Jeff Landry announced his findings in the case. Landry's office came to the decision not to charge Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake with Sterling's death.

In his remarks, Landry added that there was insufficient evidence to take the case to a grand jury, a point that frustrated many local leaders. During WBRZ's coverage, last week legal expert and former Baton Rouge prosecutor Prem Burns said she was surprised a grand jury wasn't allowed to make the call.

News of the NAACP wanting a grand jury to look at the case comes just days after Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni and suspended Lake.