82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

NAACP calls for grand jury in Alton Sterling case

4 hours 28 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 April 02, 2018 11:18 AM April 02, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- The Baton Rouge NAACP is rallying for the Alton Sterling case to be given to a grand jury.

The rally is set for Monday at noon at the Louisiana Attorney General's Office. Last week Jeff Landry announced his findings in the case. Landry's office came to the decision not to charge Baton Rouge Police Officers Blane Salamoni and Howie Lake with Sterling's death.

In his remarks, Landry added that there was insufficient evidence to take the case to a grand jury, a point that frustrated many local leaders. During WBRZ's coverage, last week legal expert and former Baton Rouge prosecutor Prem Burns said she was surprised a grand jury wasn't allowed to make the call.

News of the NAACP wanting a grand jury to look at the case comes just days after Police Chief Murphy Paul fired Salamoni and suspended Lake.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days