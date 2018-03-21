Latest Weather Blog
'N Sync to reunite to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
NEW YORK (AP) - 'N Sync is finally reuniting, but not for new music or a tour.
The boy band will earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30. Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpartrick will attend the event.
'N Sync released its self-titled debut album in the United States in 1998. The group's hits include "Bye, Bye, Bye," ''It's Gonna Be Me" and "Pop."
Monday, April 30 at 11:30am #walkoffame pic.twitter.com/JyQjIpLB2C— *NSYNC (@NSYNC) March 20, 2018
The fivesome famously reunited at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, where Timberlake received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Anyone can nominate a celebrity for Walk of Fame star consideration. Selections are made by a Hollywood Chamber of Commerce committee.
Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsors must pay $40,000 for each star granted.