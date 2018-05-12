78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

N. Korea to hold 'ceremony' for dismantling nuke test site

8 hours 29 minutes 8 seconds ago Saturday, May 12 2018 May 12, 2018 May 12, 2018 10:37 AM May 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea says it will hold a "ceremony" for the dismantling of its nuclear test site on May 23-25 in what would be a dramatic but symbolic event to set up leader Kim Jong Un's summit with President Donald Trump next month.
  
North Korea's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that all of the tunnels at the country's northeastern testing ground will be destroyed by explosion, and that observation and research facilities and ground-based guard units will also be removed.
  
The North said it plans to invite journalists from the United States, South Korea, China, Russia and Britain to inspect the process.
  
Kim had revealed plans to shut down the nuclear test site during his summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in last month.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days