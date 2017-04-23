N.Korea detains US citizen; at least 3rd American being held

62°
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Officials say North Korea has detained a U.S. citizen, in the latest case of an American being held in the country.

The Swedish Embassy in Pyongyang said Sunday it was aware of a Korean-American citizen being detained recently, but couldn't comment further. The embassy looks after consular affairs for the U.S. in North Korea because the two countries do not have diplomatic relations.

South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, citing unnamed sources, reported that a former Korean-American professor was arrested in North Korea on Friday at Pyongyang's international airport while trying to exit the country. It said the man has been involved in aid and relief programs to North Korea.

South Korea officials said they were unable to confirm the report.

At least two other Americans are detained in North Korea.

