Latest Weather Blog
N.C. couple gets word of heart donor for baby girl after prayer
CHARLOTTE - A North Carolina family says it received a quick answer to a prayer to save their baby daughter's life when word of a heart donor came through just moments after leaving church.
Melanie and Mike Leitner tell WBTV-TV that their daughter Ella Kate had a large mass on a heart ventricle and they were told in November that she needed a transplant. The family was attending Sunday services at their church in Mooresville on Jan. 29 when the congregation took a moment to pray over the girl.
The Leitners say they got a call on their way home informing them that a donor match was found for Ella. Melanie Leitner says, "if this wasn't a God moment, I don't know what could be."
Ella recently celebrated her first birthday and doctors say the family is doing great.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mr. Peanut's weather and traffic update
-
Planter's NUTmobile makes Wearin' of the Green Parade debut
-
EBR School Board Will Vote to Rename Istrouma High School
-
Teen victim's family questions how accused shooter re-entered country
-
What is La. State Police Col. Mike Edmonson walking away with?