Mystic Krewe of Mutts rolls downtown

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's (CAAWS) Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras parade rolled downtown today.

This year's theme, Paws Around the World, allowed dog owners to show off their furry companions by celebrating different cultures' traditions and wearing costumes from around the globe. The parade featured "Best Costume" and "Best Doggy-sized Mardi Gras Float" contests, as well as an "After Pawty" at Raising Cane's downtown.

The annual event is CAAWS' largest fundraiser to promote spay and neuter programs and to promote animal rescue in the Baton Rouge area.

Kristen Lizana and Shannon Shaffer from The Pit Stop Rescue and West Feliciana Shelter were out trying to find their furry friend, Stitch, a new home as he's been living in the shelter for 742 days. For information on how to adopt him, click here or call (225) 635-5801.

The day started with the Bark in the Park along the North Blvd. Town Square at 10 p.m., and the parade started on Fourth St. and rolled down to Convention St. back to North Blvd at 2 p.m.