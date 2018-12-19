Mystery stench strikes West Baton Rouge Parish

PORT ALLEN - Many residents were inundated at times Tuesday by a strong industrial odor from an unknown source.

"It smelled rotten, like rotten eggs," said West Baton Rouge Museum tour guide Karen Marionneaux. "At the museum the doors are open with people in and out all the time. We noticed it right away."

People complained on social media and called city hall for answers. "We've gotten reports as far as the north end of the parish and south of the Intracoastal Canal, so it's pretty pervasive," said City of Port Allen's Chief Administrative Officer Adrian Genre.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality determined the smell posed no health risk and the West Baton Rouge Parish Homeland Security Office was trying to locate its origin, according to Genre.

Strong industrial smells are not uncommon in the region, although some residents say they would prefer less of them.

"I would like to see more effort made by the city to get together with the port and DEQ to address this in a better fashion because it does affect a lot of people," said Court Street Cafe's owner Jason Hammock.