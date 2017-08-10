Myles Brennan impressing in LSU fall camp

Baton Rouge - Freshman quarterback Myles Brennan has been impressive in LSU's fall camp according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Brennan was complimented Wednesday evening for his throwing skill and was said to be battling with the other quarterbacks on the roster to back-up starter Danny Etling this fall.

"I want to tell you what, it's fun to see, fun to see that ball come out of his hands," Orgeron commented on Brennan's throwing motion following an afternoon practice session.

However the head coach was quick to point out that he is not rushing the freshman to the field.

"We're going to bring him along, we're not going to throw him into the fire, that's the worse thing we can do, we're going to let them develop, let Lowell Narcisse develop and when they're ready give them a chance, but for now Danny is still our number one quarterback."