Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training
ALEXANDRIA - A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money.
Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria. The statement suggests the three-day seminar will proceed as planned.
In a letter to Terrell on Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a group founded by former FBI agent John Guandolo is offering the training. CAIR's letter calls Guandolo a "notorious Islamophobe and anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist."
Guandolo declined to be interviewed.
The total cost to conduct the seminar is $12,500. Terrell's office says approximately 180 law enforcement officials are registered.
