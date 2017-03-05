Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training

Photo: KALB

ALEXANDRIA - A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money.



Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria. The statement suggests the three-day seminar will proceed as planned.



In a letter to Terrell on Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations said a group founded by former FBI agent John Guandolo is offering the training. CAIR's letter calls Guandolo a "notorious Islamophobe and anti-Muslim conspiracy theorist."



Guandolo declined to be interviewed.



The total cost to conduct the seminar is $12,500. Terrell's office says approximately 180 law enforcement officials are registered.