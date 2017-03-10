Museum seeking WWII era oral histories of Central La.

Image: Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum

PINEVILLE - A military museum is planning to record oral histories of military personnel who trained at central Louisiana airfields and camps during World War II.



A news release from the Louisiana National Guard says the recordings will be made by the Louisiana Maneuvers and Military Museum at Camp Beauregard in Pineville. They are to be made Friday and on March 15.



The guard is encouraging veterans who were stationed in the area to schedule an appointment to share their stories. Civilians who had interactions with soldiers at the installations also are being asked to make an appointment.



Appointments can be made with the museum curator, Richard Moran, at 318-641-5733.