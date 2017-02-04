Museum exhibit: Women's Carnival krewes since 1896

NEW ORLEANS - A Louisiana State Museum exhibition that opens Friday will commemorate the centennial of New Orleans' oldest surviving women's Carnival parade krewe and the evolution of women's krewes from the 1890s to the present.



Curator Wayne Phillips says the Krewe of Iris, which was formed in 1917, and the krewes of Muses and Nyx helped with the exhibit, called "Iris and the Goddesses of Carnival." It runs through December 2018 at the Presbytere.



Museum artifacts on display will include a photo of the first queen of the first women's krewe, called Les Mysterieuses, which held leap year balls in 1896 and 1900.



Men's groups sponsored every parade until 1941, when the Krewe of Venus put on its first parade. Women's groups parading now included Muses, Nyx and Femme Fatale.