Murphy Paul sworn in as Baton Rouge Police Chief

BATON ROUGE - Murphy Paul was sworn in as Baton Rouge's latest police chief Monday inside the metro council chambers.

Taking an oath in front of his colleagues, family, friends and community, he would uphold the duties that lie ahead.

"I am eager about the challenges that we face as a community," Chief Paul said during the ceremony.

During his call-to-action speech, Paul discussed ways the department will address crime like using technology and re-allocating officers.

He discussed his plan of action starting with fighting crime in areas where violent offenders only make up a small fraction of the city. Last year, the capital city ended the year with more than 100 homicides, one of the highest in years.

"The 2017 homicide rate is unacceptable, it's unacceptable. And we must address this culture of violence in the city," says Paul.

According to research, Chief Paul says they have intelligence showing there's a small group of people responsible from the violent crimes.

The Chief plans to add more resources to the department like allocating more overtime, adding two more cadet classes, and 78 new vehicles to the fleet.

"We're going to have the temporary re-allocations of man power from certain specialized units, to others so that we can put police officers on the street in the area where the data is telling us we need to be," Paul said.

One of the initiative includes collaborating with other agencies to target the most violent offenders and shared a message for the offenders.

"We have the intelligence, that tells us there's a small group of people that are responsible for the violent crimes in this city, and we are coming after you," Paul said.

The chief also discussed the importance of transparency in the community and says he plans to meet with the attorney general next week regarding the Alton Sterling case.