Murderer who killed co-ed tried Angola jailbreak

ANGOLA – Notorious killer Brandon Scott Lavergne attempted a futile escape from the state penitentiary this week.

Lavergne is serving two life sentences for killing women from the Lafayette area, including college student Mickey Shunick in 2012.

Shunick’s case enthralled the region for weeks as authorities, friends and family members searched for her. Shunick’s body was found in St. Landry Parish. The bike she was riding when Lavergne hit her before killing her was found dumped in the Atchafalaya Basin.

KATC TV in Lafayette reported Lavergne tried to break out of Angola Monday but did not make it outside the fences.

Lavergne previously tried a hunger strike, which only lasted a few days.

In 2013, he wrote a letter asking for forgiveness and for people to “pray for me.”

Lavergne also murdered Lisa Pate in 1999. Pate was also from the Lafayette area.

