55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Murder trial in death of teen who shielded girls

3 hours 44 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, December 05 2017 Dec 5, 2017 December 05, 2017 2:32 PM December 05, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Knoxville News Sentinel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A prosecutor at the murder trial of three young men say at least 34 shots were fired in a shooting that killed a Tennessee high school student lauded for courageously shielding two girls from the gunfire.
  
Opening statements were delivered Tuesday at the first-degree murder trial of Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III in connection with the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson.
  
Dobson was shot in December 2015 while protecting two friends in his Knoxville neighborhood. A promising football player at a local high school, he was posthumously praised by then-President Barack Obama as a hero.
  
Knox County Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton told jurors Tuesday that Dobson died in the culmination of a series of connected gang-related shootings. He added at least four weapons were fired in the attack that killed Dobson. He described Dobson as a "protector' and added that neither he nor his friends had any idea why people were shooting.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days