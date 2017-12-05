Murder trial in death of teen who shielded girls

Photo: The Knoxville News Sentinel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A prosecutor at the murder trial of three young men say at least 34 shots were fired in a shooting that killed a Tennessee high school student lauded for courageously shielding two girls from the gunfire.

Opening statements were delivered Tuesday at the first-degree murder trial of Christopher Drone Bassett, Kipling Deshawn Colbert and Richard Gregory Williams III in connection with the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson.

Dobson was shot in December 2015 while protecting two friends in his Knoxville neighborhood. A promising football player at a local high school, he was posthumously praised by then-President Barack Obama as a hero.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney Phil Morton told jurors Tuesday that Dobson died in the culmination of a series of connected gang-related shootings. He added at least four weapons were fired in the attack that killed Dobson. He described Dobson as a "protector' and added that neither he nor his friends had any idea why people were shooting.