Murder suspect set to be released after making $35 million dollar bail

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China.



Tiffany Li pleaded not guilty to murder and directing her boyfriend and another man to kill Keith Green and dispose of his body. Prosecutors say she feared losing custody of her children.



Li was arrested in May in Hillsborough, a wealthy suburb 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of San Francisco.



Li's attorney says people connected to her mother raised $4 million in cash and pledged $61 million property. California requires twice the bail amount if property is used instead of cash. She must remain on house arrest and submit to round-the-clock electronic monitoring until her September trial if she's released Thursday.