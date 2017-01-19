Murder suspect's violent past includes Southdowns battle with police

LIVINGSTON – The suspect in an overnight murder has a violent record that includes a gunfight with police in Baton Rouge two years ago.

Sheriff's deputies in Livingston blame Thomas Fefee, 26, for a murder late Wednesday. Corey Graham was shot and killed during a robbery. Fefee was identified as the suspect Thursday afternoon.

“Fefee is considered to be armed and dangerous,” the sheriff said. Click HERE to read more about the latest crime.

In 2015, Fefee and his brother were arrested after a police chase ended with both of them being shot by officers. Then, Thomas Fefee is accused of using a Mercedes as a weapon in an attempt to run over officers near the intersection of Perkins and Acadian. Fefee's brother was also in the vehicle. Officers shot at the occupants of the vehicle in self defense, police said after the incident. Inside the car, police said they found loaded firearms.

After the shooting, WBRZ.com reported the altercation began in the northern part of the city when Fefee refused to pull over for a Department of Public Safety officer who noticed a light out on the vehicle.

After the dust settled, two guns were found in the car.

Thomas Fefee's record includes arrests dating back to 2007. At the time of the 2015 incident, he had just been released from jail related to another crime.

