Murder conviction stands in 1962 cold case killing

Photo: ABC News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's Supreme Court won't hear arguments for a man sentenced two years ago to life in prison for killing his first wife in 1962.

Monday's rejection lets stand the second-degree murder conviction of William Felix Vail, who said his wife fell out of his boat and drowned.

Louisiana's 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal refused earlier to hear the case.

Defense arguments included objections to testimony about the disappearances from Mississippi of Vail's girlfriend in 1973 and his second wife in 1984.

The appeal court said another appeals panel ruled before trial that the evidence was within bounds, and appellate attorney Chad Ikerd did not bring up any new argument.

The Supreme Court refused the case without comment.

Ikerd said Tuesday in an email that attorneys will review all legal options.