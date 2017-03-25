66°
Latest Weather Blog
Municipal election wraps up
BATON ROUGE -Voting has concluded in the March municipal elections around Louisiana.
Statewide voting concluded Saturday afternoon for residents in East Feliciana, Livingston, East Feliciana, St. Helena and Tangipahoa parishes.
Full results from the polls can be viewed here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Strong storms roll through Baton Rouge area
-
Jury convicts deputy marshal for shooting death of boy, dad\'s injuries
-
At least 3 injured after tree falls on cars near Tara
-
Beloved cat with microchip went missing, adopted by another family
-
Hammond school closed Friday due to Norovirus outbreak