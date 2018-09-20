85°
Official says three people killed in Maryland shooting

Thursday, September 20 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) —  An official says three people have been killed in a shooting in Harford County, Maryland, that authorities describe as an “active shooter” situation.

The law enforcement official has knowledge of the shooting but wasn’t authorized to discuss details by name and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that there was a shooting Thursday morning in the Perryman area that involves “multiple victims.” They warn that the situation is still fluid and asked people to avoid the area.

The FBI’s Baltimore field office tweets that it’s responding and assisting the sheriff’s office with an active shooter situation. The Baltimore field division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweets that its special agents are responding too.

