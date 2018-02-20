Multiple threats against Evangeline Parish schools force closures

All Evangeline Parish public schools will be closed Tuesday, February 20, 2018, because of multiple threats against schools posted online.

According to Superintendent Darwin Lazard, six threats were reported. Only one of those cases has been solved. School board members told KATC that crews will search all parish schools to determine if the threats are credible.

"The safety of our students, staff, and communities is of utmost importance to school board members, my staff, and me," Lazard said.

Principals, assistant principals, custodians, and central office personnel are expected to report to work. Lazard says further instruction will be provided to school system employees.

Sacred Heart School in Ville Platte will also be closed Tuesday because of the online threats on social media.

A number of threats have been reported at Louisiana schools over the past week. On Monday alone, three people were charged in Tangipahoa Parish, including an 18-year-old who threatened to shoot faculty and his fellow classmates.