Multiple state troopers hurt after high-speed chase with teen near Alexandria

Photo: LSP

ALEXANDRIA - Four Louisiana state troopers were injured Wednesday after a 17-year-old led them on a high-speed chase.

According to state police, the chase began after a trooper pulled over a vehicle on LA 1 in Rapides Parish around 10:30 a.m. The driver, identified as 18-year-old Torie Lewis, reportedly complied with the officer's commands and stepped out of the vehicle.

While Lewis spoke to the trooper, one of two juvenile passengers hopped into the driver's seat of his vehicle and took off. A sheriff's deputy who had stopped to provide back-up took Lewis into custody as the trooper gave chase.

The teen reached speeds over 100 miles per hour while evading the officer on the highway. As the vehicle reached Alexandria, he collided with multiple state police vehicles that were joining in on the chase, leaving the suspect vehicle disabled on Rapides Avenue.

Troopers moved in on the wrecked car and took both teens into custody. They also found marijuana inside the vehicle.

Four state troopers suffered minor to moderate injuries in the crash, resulting in three of them being transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lewis was arrested on traffic and drug charges, as well as outstanding warrants out of Assumption Parish. The two teens, both age 17, were also taken into custody.

The juvenile who drove the vehicle was booked on several offenses, including aggravated flight, aggravated assault with a vehicle on a police officer, resisting an officer with force, reckless operation and drug possession. The second was booked on drug charges and outstanding warrants out of Assumption Parish and Texas.