Multiple smash and grabs in Zachary prompt more police presence

ZACHARY – Police in Zachary are ramping up patrols after multiple car windows were smashed in early Friday morning and several items were stolen in a neighborhood off of Church St.

The Chief of Police told WBRZ News he wants to put an end to this crime quickly.

“Usually they're just lifting doors to see what's open and taking whatever is out there,” said Chief David McDavid.

Three cars were broken into in the neighborhood Live Oak Trace in a matter of hours.

“Two of the three appear to be smashed by bricks or rocks,” said Chief McDavid.

Homeowners say the neighborhood is usually peaceful.

“This is a very quiet, calm neighborhood,” said Jeffery Oliver.

Brittany Puccini’s husband was one of the people that were awakened by a burglary. His cell phone was stolen from his unlocked truck.

“Our garage is going to get cleared out, and our vehicles are going to go in there from now on,” said Puccini.

Police say they're going to do their part, putting more officers around neighborhoods and businesses.

“To make sure we can stop it,” said Chief McDavid.

He says two of the individuals in Friday morning’s incident were males, the other female. If anyone has any information call Zachary Police at (225) 654-9393.