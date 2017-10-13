Multiple people injured in wreck on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - Several agencies are responding to a crash on Airline Hwy. that many sources described as "bad."

Baton Rouge Police Department officials confirmed the accident occurred near the 8400 block of Airline Hwy.

Sources said at least nine patients were transported from the scene, with at least four in critical condition. Sources added multiple children were involved in the accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. While on scene, sources said seven people were inside the flipped SUV.

An off-duty nurse told WBRZ News 2 she personally helped two children who were involved in the accident, along with their mother. She added an infant was transported from the scene before she arrived.

At one point, sources said one of the vehicles involved may have caught fire. Officials in the Baton Rouge Fire Department could not confirm those reports.

The DOTD had closed Airline Hwy. near the scene while crews assist on scene. Traffic was being routed by Cortana Mall.

The left lane is blocked on US 61 (Airline Highway) South at Harry Drive due to an accident. Traffic congestion is minimal. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/918655217624801280?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 13, 2017





This is a developing story. Check back for details.