66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple people injured in wreck on Airline Hwy.

11 hours 13 minutes ago Thursday, October 12 2017 Oct 12, 2017 October 12, 2017 8:38 PM October 12, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Several agencies are responding to a crash on Airline Hwy. that many sources described as "bad."

Baton Rouge Police Department officials confirmed the accident occurred near the 8400 block of Airline Hwy.

Sources said at least nine patients were transported from the scene, with at least four in critical condition. Sources added multiple children were involved in the accident.

Two vehicles were involved in the accident. While on scene, sources said seven people were inside the flipped SUV.

An off-duty nurse told WBRZ News 2 she personally helped two children who were involved in the accident, along with their mother. She added an infant was transported from the scene before she arrived.

At one point, sources said one of the vehicles involved may have caught fire. Officials in the Baton Rouge Fire Department could not confirm those reports.

The DOTD had closed Airline Hwy. near the scene while crews assist on scene. Traffic was being routed by Cortana Mall.


This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days