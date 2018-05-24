Multiple people injured in restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City

Photo: KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie's Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.

There is no longer an active threat, police said.

*UPDATE 1* There is no longer an active threat in the area of Britton/Hefner Pkwy. Officers will be investigating into the morning hrs. Continue to avoid area. — Oklahoma City Police (@OKCPD) May 25, 2018

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

Further details were not immediately available.