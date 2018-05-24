79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple people injured in restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City

1 hour 9 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 May 24, 2018 7:43 PM May 24, 2018 in News
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY - Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at an Oklahoma City restaurant, according to police.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were on the scene of the shooting at Louie's Grill & Bar near Lake Hefner Parkway.

There is no longer an active threat, police said.

The conditions of the victims were not disclosed by authorities.

Further details were not immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days