Multiple people hurt after New Orleans home collapses with workers inside

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple people were hurt after a New Orleans home reportedly collapsed with workers still inside late Thursday morning.

According to WWL, the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the Seventh Ward. Witnesses told the station that 11 people were inside working on the house when it collapsed.

The extent of the victims' injuries is unclear at this time.