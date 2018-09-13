Multiple parishes fight mosquitoes as positive West Nile tests arise

BATON ROUGE - Mosquitoes are a growing problem in both East and West Baton Rouge parishes. More tests are coming back positive for West Nile.

Both mosquito departments are in full spray mode. But that's not easing everyone's worry when they're getting bit.

“I actually just got buzzed by one,” said Sarah Stickley-Miller.

Stickley-Miller lives off of Oregon Avenue in Port Allen. Her neighborhood is one of many that has tested positive for West Nile. The West Baton Rouge mosquito control says out of 20 samples, 5 have been positive for the virus recently. Crews will be spraying the problem areas this week.

“West Nile, that’s a problem,” said Stickley-Miller. “I try to go around and if there’s standing water I go dump it, or try to treat it.”

In East Baton Rouge Parish, crews are aerial spraying Broadmoor and Sherwood Forest subdivisions. There are high mosquito numbers in that area with some carrying West Nile.

“That’s kind of scary to hear that in our area,” said John Foval.

Foval and his wife Lucy are now limiting their time outside.

“We can’t have our daughter out for long without putting mosquito spray on her and putting her under the fan,” said Lucy.

Most say they're happy to see the parishes take action, but they'll continue to be aware themselves.

“There’s bug spray by the door,” said Stickley-Miller.

Other areas in EBR that are carrying West Nile mosquitoes include Airline Highway and Winbourne Avenue, City Park and Highland Road west of Siegen Lane.