Lanes reopen on I-10 East at Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE - All lanes are open on I-10 East at the Mississippi River Bridge after an accident closed the center and left lanes Sunday afternoon.

Congestion from this incident still reaches six miles beyond LA 415(Lobdell).

Check back for updates, and keep an eye on WBRZ's traffic-tracking technology for updates across the Baton Rouge area.

