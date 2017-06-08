One dead, others injured in S. Harrell's Ferry Road crash

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rourge Police confirm one person has died following an accident on S. Harrell's Ferry Road.

Baton Rouge Police Department officials say the crash occurred after 8 p.m in the 11000 block of S. Harrell's Ferry Road. They described the incident as "serious."

Sources say multiple people have been transported to the hospital following the crash. At least one victim's injuries was described as serious or critical directly following the accident.

BRPD officials originally said the crash happened on N. Harrell's Ferry Road. They later confirmed the crash happened on S. Harrell's Ferry Road.

Police have not said what caused the crash or how many people or vehicles were involved. An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.