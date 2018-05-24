Multiple fire departments called to assist with Iberville fire

IBERVILLE PARISH- Fire crews from the area, as well as parts of West Baton Rouge were called for a structure fire in the area of Foundry Street.

The fire was reported near the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park before 4 a.m. Crews fear that nearby homes have been affected by the blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.