Multiple fire departments called to assist with Iberville fire
IBERVILLE PARISH- Fire crews from the area, as well as parts of West Baton Rouge were called for a structure fire in the area of Foundry Street.
The fire was reported near the Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park before 4 a.m. Crews fear that nearby homes have been affected by the blaze. No injuries have been reported at this time.
An investigation into what started the fire is underway.
