Multiple fire departments battle house fire on Lemon Road

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lemon Road near Plank Road Monday.

The Cheneyville fire department, along with crews from Zachary and Baker arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

BREAKING: Several departments battling this house fire off Lemon Rd in North EBR parish. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/AGRQeZ0iC0 — Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 28, 2017

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.