Multiple fire departments battle house fire on Lemon Road
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lemon Road near Plank Road Monday.
The Cheneyville fire department, along with crews from Zachary and Baker arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m.
BREAKING: Several departments battling this house fire off Lemon Rd in North EBR parish. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/AGRQeZ0iC0— Brett Buffington (@BrettBuffington) March 28, 2017
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
