Multiple fire departments battle house fire on Lemon Road

2 hours 57 minutes 33 seconds ago March 27, 2017 Mar 27, 2017 Monday, March 27 2017 March 27, 2017 7:31 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Lemon Road near Plank Road Monday evening.

The Cheneyville fire department, along with crews from Zachary, Baker and Pride arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

