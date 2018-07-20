Multiple fatalities reported in duck boat capsize in Missouri

Emergency crews are on the scene of a boat crash in Missouri where multiple fatalities have been reported.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Table Rock Lake as a severe storm rolled through the area.

The Stone County Sheriff confirmed fatalities involving a duck boat capsizing.

Sheriff Doug Rader reports the boat had 31 people on board, including children.

Divers are on the scene searching for possible victims.

Investigators say the boat ended up sinking in the lake and remains in the water.