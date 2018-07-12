90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple crews battle house fire on Schafer Avenue

18 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Wednesday, July 11 2018 Jul 11, 2018 July 11, 2018 6:53 PM July 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several fire departments battled a house fire on Schafer Avenue Wednesday.

According to the Central Fire Department, a house fire that occurred Wednesday had to be put out by multiple crews, including the East Side Fire Department, District Six, St. George Fire, and CFD. 

Fire crews say that once the fire was contained, the home and vehicle were energized with voltage. Power was shut off for the safety of everyone on scene. 

There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, but officials say two cats died in the fire.

Information on what caused the fire was not immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days