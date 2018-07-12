Latest Weather Blog
Multiple crews battle house fire on Schafer Avenue
BATON ROUGE - Several fire departments battled a house fire on Schafer Avenue Wednesday.
According to the Central Fire Department, a house fire that occurred Wednesday had to be put out by multiple crews, including the East Side Fire Department, District Six, St. George Fire, and CFD.
Fire crews say that once the fire was contained, the home and vehicle were energized with voltage. Power was shut off for the safety of everyone on scene.
There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters, but officials say two cats died in the fire.
Information on what caused the fire was not immediately available.
The incident remains under investigation.
We assisted East Side Fire Department with a house fire on Schafer Ave. District Six Fire Department and St George Fire Department also responded. The fire was knocked down then crews found the home and truck... https://t.co/prrMUDCSCM— Central Fire Dept. (@CentralFireDept) July 11, 2018
