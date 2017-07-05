80°
Multiple crashes cause heavy traffic on I-12 East

July 05, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on parts of I-12 East is backed up for miles, as crews tend to multiple accidents.

According to sources, one of those accidents involves a car and a tanker truck. They say the car went under the truck right before the Amite River Bridge. No body was injured. The truck does not tappear to be leaking oil.

State police say another crash involved two cars, and no one involved was injured.

Traffic has backed up to O'Neal Lane.

