Multiple crashes cause heavy traffic on I-12 East

BATON ROUGE - Traffic on parts of I-12 East is backed up for miles, as crews tend to multiple accidents.

According to sources, one of those accidents involves a car and a tanker truck. They say the car went under the truck right before the Amite River Bridge. No body was injured. The truck does not tappear to be leaking oil.

The left lane is blocked on I-12 East at Mile Marker 8 (before Range Avenue) due to an accident. Traffic congestion has reached O'Neal Lane. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) https://twitter.com/BR_Traffic/status/882783975231639553">July 6, 2017

State police say another crash involved two cars, and no one involved was injured.



Traffic has backed up to O'Neal Lane.