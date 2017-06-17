Multiple crashes cause delays on I-10 East

BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened on I-10 East near the Acadian Thruway following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Saturday.

According to DOTD, the crash blocked the right and center lanes of the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.

A second accident was reported near LA 415(Lobdell), blocking the left lane. That lane has since reopened.

Police say no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The queue from this incident has reached five miles in length.

Check back for updates.

Keep up with Baton Rouge traffic by checking our Advanced Traffic-Tracking Technology.