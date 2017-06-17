80°
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-10 East
BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened on I-10 East near the Acadian Thruway following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Saturday.
According to DOTD, the crash blocked the right and center lanes of the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.
A second accident was reported near LA 415(Lobdell), blocking the left lane. That lane has since reopened.
Police say no life-threatening injuries have been reported.
The queue from this incident has reached five miles in length.
Check back for updates.
