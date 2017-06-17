80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multiple crashes cause delays on I-10 East

1 hour 56 minutes 55 seconds ago June 17, 2017 Jun 17, 2017 Saturday, June 17 2017 June 17, 2017 3:53 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - All lanes have reopened on I-10 East near the Acadian Thruway following an accident involving an 18-wheeler Saturday.

According to DOTD, the crash blocked the right  and center lanes of the interstate. All lanes have since reopened.

A second accident was reported near LA 415(Lobdell), blocking the left lane. That lane has since reopened.

Police say no life-threatening injuries have been reported.

The queue from this incident has reached five miles in length.

Check back for updates.

