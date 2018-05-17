Multiple appeals to be heard by Baton Rouge Fire and Police Civil Service Board

BATON ROUGE- Thursday is going to be a busy day for the Baton Rouge Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

There is a list of appeals for some current and former officers involved in big cases in Baton Rouge.

Appeals by two former officers come after the Civil Service Board voted last summer to uphold their firings after a jury found Emerson Jackson and Travis Wheeler, not guilty on abuse of power charges in January 2017. The third officer, Issac Bolden, was found not guilty but resigned from the force. Since he resigned he can't appear before the Civil Service Board.

This all stems from accusations back in February of 2014 where a woman said Bolden forced her to perform oral sex on him while two other officers, Jackson and Wheeler, acted as "lookouts" at a BREC park. The three officers were arrested and indicted.

This case is now well into its fourth year as Jackson and Wheeler will have their appeals heard later Thursday morning.

Last June, during hearings on the matter, the victim gave emotional testimony to the Civil Service Board. Over the course of the two-day hearing, the board voted 4-1 to uphold their firing by former BRPD Chief Carl Dabidie.

It is also worth noting, also on Thursday's agenda, the Civil Service Board will review and possibly schedule hearings regarding the appeals of officer Howie Lake and former officer Blane Salamoni. Salamoni was fired earlier this year following the department's Alton Sterling investigation. Lake was suspended for three days.