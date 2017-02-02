Multi-vehicle crash on LA 1 in New Roads, several hospitalized

POINTE COUPEE - New Roads Police said there was an accident involving five vehicles on LA 1 at Hospital Road around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said there was an initial crash involving two vehicles in front of train tracks. Two more cars approached the accident and stopped. The fifth car reportedly crashed into those cars, resulting in a domino-effect accident. Police said heavy fog in the area may have caused the pileup.

Emergency crews reported that eight people were hospitalized. However, police said there were no serious injuries.

LA 1 was closed at Hospital Road from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Congestion remains in the area due to the accident.

