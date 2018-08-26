79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Multi-vehicle crash blocks left lane of I-10 near MS River Bridge

Sunday, August 26 2018
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down one lane of Interstate 10 near the new Mississippi River Bridge.

According to authorities, the crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. on I-10 westbound near the I-10/110 split and the bridge.

EMS says there have been only minor injuries reported. All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge congestion has reached Essen Lane.

