Multi-vehicle crash blocks left lane of I-10 near MS River Bridge
BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash has shut down one lane of Interstate 10 near the new Mississippi River Bridge.
According to authorities, the crash occurred around 2:50 p.m. on I-10 westbound near the I-10/110 split and the bridge.
EMS says there have been only minor injuries reported. All lanes are now open on I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge congestion has reached Essen Lane.
