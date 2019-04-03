Multi-million dollar recreational projects coming to Gonzales, still no plan for new skate park

GONZALES - As the Gonzales skate park sits unused, two separate, multi-million dollar projects are in the works--one by the city, the other by Ascension Parish.

Gonzales councilman Harold Stewart is behind the city's new multi-use basketball gym going in on a four-acre plot on Darla.

"The people really deserve a gym, but more than a gym," said Stewart. "They deserve an outreach center and things of that nature. I'm hoping to see an education center built in it, a wonderful park around it for the community."

But will that include a new skate park?

"Possibly," said Stewart. "We could put a skate park in there. We could put sand volleyball there."

Gonzales Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd, however, says there won't be enough space, and that there aren't any plans to include a skate park.

"There's no other skate park in this parish," said skater Mason Michel.

But there is already a basketball gym. In fact, the other project is a $3 million expansion of the existing Ascension Gym at Lamar-Dixon.

"We don't know if Lamar-Dixon is the right place for a skate park. There are other areas throughout the parish," said Ascension Parish councilman Aaron Lawler.

Lawler says he is working on finding a new place but has nothing as of now.

"Myself and others are working with the administration to try and find a new location and funding for a new skate park, but at this time we're not in a position to make a promise as to when this can be completed, or even if it can be completed."