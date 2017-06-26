Multi-million dollar expansion at BRCC announced

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Community and Technical College System announced a multi-million dollar expansion project at the Baton Rouge Community College Acadian Campus on Monday.





The governor says the expansion will bring much needed workforce training and career opportunities to north Baton Rouge.





The state-of-the-art workforce development center planned fro the Acadian campus will provide a hands-on training environment that will prepare students for sustainable careers. The Acadian Workforce Industrial Training Campus will serve as a hub for the region and will attract a new generation of students to the LCTCS.





A partnership between BRCC, the East Baton Rouge School System and Istrouma High School will enable the college to expand the curriculum to complement the region's advancing workforce needs in areas of welding, pipe fitting, electrical and instrumentation, culinary arts, healthcare and other skill crafts and general education programs.





The North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative is a comprehensive training program where members of the community can earn nationally recognized construction credentials from the National Construction Education and Research and receive skills and knowledge to work in the construction industry.This initiative is a public-private partnership funded in part by the state of Louisiana and led by industry partners ExxonMobil, Turner Industries, Herb and Maxine Jacobs Foundation, ISC, Formosa Plastics, Performance Contractors, Jacobs Engineering, Pala Group, TRIAD, Brock Group, Georgia Pacific, Stubb Corporation, GBRIA, Associated Builders and Contractors and Employ BR.